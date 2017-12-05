New Business and Logistics Park is expected to have huge economic impact in nw Ohio

A new Business and Logistics Park is expected to break ground this week.

Land Air, is right off Airport Highway, near the Toledo Express Airport, and the Turnpike. And, the economic impact is expected to be huge for our area.

Right now it is 250 acres of open land, but, because of it's location, expectations are high for this project.

"What I think will happen is this will become the newest, largest business logistics park in Lucas County," said Brian McMahon, president of Danberry National.

Next to the turnpike, Toledo Express airport, close to I-75, and adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Rail, the hope is this will become a hub.

McMahon said this has been in the works for 25 years.

"It has the potential of creating several million square feet of space depending upon what that space is. It could be warehousing, but it also could be manufacturing," said McMahon.

Because of the Joint economic development district, this would benefit Toledo, Swanton and Monclova and will be the largest business park taking residence there.

One spec warehouse is all that is set in stone, but McMahon said other companies have already expressed interest.

He adds that is different than Arrowhead in Maumee, because it'll focus more on distribution.

Jobs Ohio is providing a grant for this project, as well as Lucas County leaders have agreed to fund part of the project. One of the newer technologies that could call Land Air home would be self driving vehicle companies.

"Autonomous trucks are currently being tested on the turnpike, we think that autonomous automobile or truck manufacturers or suppliers might have interest in the site," explained McMahon.

He also said that he expects construction to begin shortly after the groundbreaking on Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.