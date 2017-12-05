French company looking to bring 91 jobs to northwest Ohio

A French company is bringing more jobs to northwest Ohio. According to the Findlay Courier, Treves is moving into Fostoria Industrial Park.

Treves is a manufacturer of noise-reducing parts for cars and is looking to create 91 jobs.

The Ohio Development Services Agency says Fostoria beat locations like Alabama, Michigan and Mexico.

Treves' customers include GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.