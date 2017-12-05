Monroe County hosts final drug summit of the year

Prescription drug abuse and heroin were the topic of conversation in Monroe County on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office and Monroe County Substance Abuse Coalition joined together to organize the final summit of the year.

Student prevention leadership teams from schools in the county performed along with several speakers.

It's all an effort to get everyone to work together to tackle a deadly problem.

"The only way to tackle the problem is to have a community involved approach law enforcement, you hear the phrase you can't prosecute yourself out of the situation you need the entire community and that's the prevention community that's the medical community the treatment and recovery community and law enforcement all working together to attack the issue," said William Paul Nichols, a Monroe County Prosecutor.

Doctor Corey Waller, who is considered the nation's premier presenter on opioid addiction, spoke to medical professionals at Monroe High School.

