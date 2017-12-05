Fifth Third Banks give community awards

Four local organizations in the area received a gift in time for the holidays.

Fifth Third Bank handed out $25,000 checks to the YMCA, YWCA, The Area Office On Aging and L-I-S-C of Toledo.

All four work to help transition people in our area out of poverty and difficult times.

One young man said the support he received from the YMCA helped him learn how to manage his money, build his credit score and save for the future.

"Because it will help young people. You people are the future. So the future will be better, I think. because the YOP does great things for the kids," said 20-year-old participant in YMCA programs, Jeffrey Brown.

All four organizations will use the money to go toward various financial literacy programs, like building a better credit score and planning for savings.

