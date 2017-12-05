Friends of LCCS shop for kids young and older

Friends of Lucas County Children's Services went shopping Tuesday for kids at Lucas County Children's Services.

Friends of LCCS is a separate non-profit organization which helps the Lucas County Children's Services by hosting events.



Clare Armbruster is the president and she said December is their favorite time when they get to shop for the kids- to make their Christmas morning one to remember.

"I just can't think of another non-profit that's more valuable to volunteer for. These are children that have had more problems and trauma that any child should ever experience," said Clare.

Daniel Garcia has been part of the organization for more than ten years. He said his whole family is involved in giving back. His wife and four sons have all helped shop for kids in need.

"This is the season, the season isn't about gifts it's about giving. Those kids that are less fortunate to receive, because some of those kids turn out to be amazing young people in our society," Garcia said.

Lucas County Children's Services helps kids from infants to 18, so they want to remind anyone who is willing to donate to remember those older kids.

They recommend gift cards so the teens are able to choose their own gift. But Christmas isn't the only time they help those kids.

During the year, Friends of Lucas County Children's Services has picnics, graduation parties, and adoption parties.

"I'm hoping what we do will bring some normalcy back to their lives and injects some joy into their life," said Claire.

On Thursday, everyone is encouraged to bring a new unwrapped gift to the WTOL parking lot at 730 N Summit Street to give the "Gift of Joy" to local kids in need.

