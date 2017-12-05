Young students help other kids

Kids in Toledo suburbs are learning a valuable life lesson this holiday season that sometimes it feels better to give than receive.

Students at Perrysburg Junior High have spearheaded the collections by themselves, but the schools are supporting them.

It started as a group message between 20 friends at the school, all wanting to do something kind.

"Together we wanted to help kids less fortunate them us," said Annika Ramirez, a Perrysburg student.

The idea to collect items they take for granted like toothbrushes, deodorant and shampoo is what they came up with. Now they're getting the word out to other students so they can make a big donation to the Cherry Street Missions.

"It makes me feel good to know we are helping people who are less fortunate and don't have the items or things we use every day," said Ramirez.

Over in Sylvania, for a fourth year in a row, eight-year-old Nicholas Swade set up donation boxes at every Sylvania school to collect gently used coats, gloves and other winter outerwear.

"I was looking through my closet and realized i had too many coats. Do I started donating them and i started my own," said Nick Swede a Sylvania student.

Nicholas said this is something he won't stop doing.

"It makes me feel good a lot of people will get new coats," said Swede

Hygiene products can be dropped of at Perrysburg Junior High and your gently used coats and winter gear at any Sylvania school.

