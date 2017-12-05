Money Talks News: Edible holiday decorations

You know, when it comes to Christmas decorations, there are two problems: They're expensive and when you're not using them, they take up a lot of space to store.

Food and lifestyle expert Parker Wallace shared some of his ideas to solve these problems.

Because so many fruits and vegetables and herbs are in season, Mother Nature can actually you deck the halls.

For an example, seasonal fruits like pears or apples can be used as place card holders. It personalizes the experience for your guests and they're edible.

A simple sprig of rosemary secured with a little bit of twine can transform an ordinary place setting. And it creates a fragrance for the whole table.

For a stunning mantle display, or centerpiece, take a three-tiered cake stand and layer with pomegranates, cranberries, and then fill in the gaps with bits baby's breath.

Make a spectacular wreath with fresh fruit, securing each piece with a little bit of garden wire. Then, the bonus, take it off your door, and it doubles as a centerpiece.

Just don't eat your wreath before you hang it. Now that you have these ideas, the trick is putting these things together yourself. You can learn how at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for, natural decorations.

