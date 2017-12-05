Wind gusts turn semi trailer over on Ohio Turnpike

A semi tractor trailer was overturned to its side as it was getting off the Ohio turnpike and o to the toll plaza near I-75 just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews on scene said it happened due to the strong wind gusts.

At the time of the incident, wind gusts were about 40 miles per hour in the area.

There is no confirmation on what was inside the trailer, however crews were seen cleaning up wood chips.

No injuries were reported.

