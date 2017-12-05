Steve Martin, Martin Short coming to Toledo Zoo

Get a double dose of comedy when Steve Martin and Martin Short come to town!

The pair will be in the Glass City on May 25 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater.

Martin and Short will be performing together at the 8 p.m. show.

The event is for all ages, with gates opening an hour before show time.

You can get tickets online.

The ticket office at the Amphitheater is open on the day of the event.

Anyone with questions can call 419-385-5721.

