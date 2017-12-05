TPD find missing girl safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD find missing girl safe

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police found a 17-year-old girl who went missing on November 28.

Police say Ashley Head was last seen on the 2700 block of Tremainsville.

She is described as a white female standing at five feet four inches and weighing 120 pounds. 

Police say Ashley was found safe due to a Crime Stopper tip.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly