TPD find missing girl safe

Toledo police found a 17-year-old girl who went missing on November 28.

Police say Ashley Head was last seen on the 2700 block of Tremainsville.

She is described as a white female standing at five feet four inches and weighing 120 pounds.

Police say Ashley was found safe due to a Crime Stopper tip.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.