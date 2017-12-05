Wixey Bakery announces delivery service

Wixey Bakery has announced a new delivery service, coming soon.

On the Wixey Bakery Facebook page, it said the bakery will deliver in the greater Toledo area.

The bakery, located on 2017 Glendale Avenue, said they would need a 24-hour notice on most orders.

Those interested in a delivery when the service is offered can call 419-382-6684.

