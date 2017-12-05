Treves Automotive to bring jobs to Fostoria

A French company is set to create some jobs in northwest Ohio.

The Findlay Courier reports Treves, manufacturer of noise-reducing parts for cars, will move into Fostoria Industrial Park.

The Courier says Treves will create 91 jobs paying an average of $37,362 per year.

The Ohio Development Services Agency says Fostoria beat out competition from Alabama, Michigan and Mexico by bringing Treves to Ohio.

Treves' customers include GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, according to the Courier.

