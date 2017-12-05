Autopsy results released for man involved in deadly central Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Autopsy results released for man involved in deadly central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left  a woman in the hospital on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney said the shooting happened on 1500 block of Vance Street just after 10:00 a.m.

Investigators said 18-year-old Tyrone Armstrong and Chantel Flee, 25, were sitting in a parked car in front of Vance Street when they were fired upon multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Armstrong was transported to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Flee was transported to Toledo Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

No suspects or suspect vehicle have been identified at this time.

The Lucas County Coroner's office released Armstrong's autopsy results on Wednesday, saying he was shot two times in the back.

The coroner's office said Armstrong was sitting in the driver's seat of a car when he was shot. 

Armstrong's murder is 38th this year in Toledo. 

The shooting is under investigation as TPD is conducting interviews and asking for community help in this case. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

