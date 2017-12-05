TPD searching for serial thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for serial thief

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking for the public's help in identifying a serial thief.

Police say the man is involved in a series of thefts from businesses in the Secor Road area.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

