Man threatens to commit suicide by blowing up propane tanks

Police were on the scene of a stand-off with a suicidal man in Ottawa County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the man's home on the 6700 block of Lakeshore Drive on State Route 2 in Erie Township around 3:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene to find the man threatening to commit suicide by blowing up the propane tanks at his residence.

Crews evacuated neighbors in the immediate area and shut down State Route 2 between Camp Perry Western Road and Carroll Erie Road while negotiations ensued.

Crews say the man eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken to the hospital for medical and psychological treatment.

State Route 2 was closed for about an hour during the negotiations.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Erie Township Fire and EMS departments, Oak Harbor Police Department, OSHP and ODOT responded to the scene.

