Keep children occupied this winter with Toledo Zoo Winter Day Camps

As winter break approaches and time outside limits, it may be hard to snap your children out of the winter doldrums.

The Toledo Zoo wants to help change that by combating cabin fever and keeping your child's mind active with its Winter Day Camps.

Below is a list of all the camps your children can get involved in:

Penguin Parade (ages five to ten) - December 27, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Over in the Arctic (ages five to ten) - December 28, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Animal Detectives (ages five to ten) - December 29, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Junior Zookeeper (ages 11 to 12) - December 27, 28, 29, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

MLK Day Camp (ages five to 12) - January 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

President's Day Camp (ages five to 12) - February 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All camps are $40 for members and $45 for non-members expect for the Junior Zookeeper camp, which is $45 for members and $50 for non-members.

You can register your children online for any of these camps that involve exhibit tours, animal visitors, crafts and games.

