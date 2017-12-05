Officials confirm 1 child killed, several injured in bus crash in GA

At least one child was killed and several are injured after a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.

Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. A school bus went into a ditch and hit a tree.

There were 22 children from the bus taken to area hospitals. Officials have confirmed that one child has died.

It took fire crews over an hour to extricate the driver from the bus. The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies from different counties responded.

