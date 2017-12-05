TPD promotes package safety with report cards

Buying gifts during the holiday season is already stressful enough without having to worry about them getting stolen.

Toledo police give advice year-round on how to keep items safe inside of your vehicles, but kick the efforts into high gear during the holidays.

One way they do this is with vehicle report cards.

TPD officers pass out these reports cards around parking lots in shopping areas, "grading" cars on how safe their packages would be in the event of a break-in.

The report cards aren't a form of fine or ticket. Instead, they serve as an educational tool for the community.

