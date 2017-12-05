Armed men rob victim for $12, orange juice

Police responded to a robbery at a Toledo apartment complex on Sunday.

The robbery occurred on the 2700 block of Monroe Street around around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking up to the entrance of the complex when two black males approached him from behind.

Police say the two men put a gun to the victim's head, forced him to the side of the building and emptied his pockets.

Police say the gunmen got away with $12, an orange juice and a Swisher Sweet Cigarillo.

