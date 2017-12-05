Co-worker shoots man giving him ride home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Co-worker shoots man giving him ride home

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a shooting on the 3200 block of Elm Street on Friday.

The victim told police he volunteered to give a co-worker a ride home, when the co-worker shot him in his left arm. 

The man told police he believed he was being robbed by the co-worker. 

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police investigated three different crime scenes as the investigation continues.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly