Police: Intoxicated man didn't realize he was shot

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were sent to the hospital after a man walked in with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

The man told police he left Jay's Place Bar on Consaul Street around 3 a.m. and went home to sleep.

Police say when the man woke up, he realized he had been shot in the calf. 

Police searched the area where the victim was shot but could not find a crime scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

