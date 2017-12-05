Bitter Cold Arrives TODAY!

Enjoy the warm, windy start to your Tuesday, as everything changes this afternoon.











A cold front will push through by late morning and have temperatures dropping from the 50s, through the 40s and into the 30s all before sunset on your Tuesday evening.









Wednesday will seem mild compared the the rest of the week as highs climb to the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.









Highs through the 7 day will struggle to climb above freezing, with just a few chances of light snow fall. These temperatures will have it feeling more like late January instead of early December.





