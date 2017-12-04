Stadium brought to feet in support of TPD detective who was shot

It's a moment that brought everyone to their feet. A standing ovation for the officer who has been in the hospital since being shot in the face last month.

"The roar just swelled and swelled and swelled," said Rob Wiercinski, with the Toledo Walleye.

"Players form both teams came out there and shook his hand it was absolutely fantastic," explained TPD Chief George Kral.

Detective Jason Picking was invited by the Walleye to take part in the Battle of the Badges Game with his family. The sales from that game will help benefit them with medical expenses.

Before the game, Picking took to the ice to drop the ceremonial first puck at the Walleye game.

"The family is overwhelmed with the support that we knew was coming but they didn't see coming," said Kral.

Thousands were raised for the Picking family, not just through ticket sales. But also from the Black Cloister proceeds from their beer sales and at the Huntington Center, the Walleye held a special raffle to benefit Picking

"You could tell he was touched and all we wanted to do is show our appreciation for what he does for our community and for also having to go through this ordeal, " said Wiercinski.

An ordeal that is far from over. More reconstructive surgeries are ahead for the detective though Chief Kral said many who saw Picking at the game for the first time were shocked at how great he already looks.

