VIDEO: East Toledo woman's packages stolen

One east Toledo woman is warning everyone to be careful having packages delivered to your home this holiday season.

She had two large packages stolen right off her porch, and it was caught on her security camera.

Not only was this $100 worth of stuff stolen from Stephanie Bowers, but, it was meant for her six-month-old daughter's first Christmas.

This happened the Sunday after Thanksgiving, but, it wasn’t until days later, Bowers realized online it said the package had been delivered. Then, she checked her security cameras, and said her heart sank after seeing the packages there.

She then fast forwarded the video, to then see them disappear.

Bowers said she's heard all about packages being stolen around the holidays but never thought it would happen to her.

"You don't want to think that people steal things so I just wanted to say oh maybe it got lost, maybe it's on the conveyor belt going around another time,” said Bowers.

She said she contacted Amazon and they are working on figuring things out for her.

“It's stuff that can be replaced, that's not the point, but just the fact that my first memory of my baby's first Christmas is something being stolen, it's sad,” said Bowers.

Bowers also filled out a police report with Toledo Police. She said she will have all of her packages now require signatures or delivered to the post office.

