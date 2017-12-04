TPD looking to receive reaccreditation from CALEA

It has been a tense week for the Chief of the Toledo Police as a team of assessors take a magnified look at the Department.

The assessors are from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA. Their goal is to ensure that TPD meets the high standards and size up to other departments in the U.S. as well as other departments internationally.

Every three years a team from CALEA visits for a week and has full access to TPD's files and staff.

They join police on ride-alongs, take a look at policies and procedures in place and listen to presentations about what the department is doing in different areas of policing.

Another part of TPD's assessment is to hear form you. Monday afternoon the panel listened to citizens. Those comments will also be considered when determining whether TPD deserves to be re-accredited.

Assessors want to make sure that TPD meets the standards in the four areas of policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

"With everything that is going on in this country right now , the more credibility you can have on your side of the agency, the better. And this may be a logo at the bottom of our letter head, but it means something substantial in the law enforcement community," said TPD Chief George Kral.

Once the assessment is completed, it will be presented to the Commission on Accreditation.

TPD will find out if they received Re-Accreditation Status next year.

