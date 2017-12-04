ODOT to add connector road at State Route 20 and US-6 interchange

A confusing and dangerous interchange near Fremont will soon be re-engineered.

Currently, if drivers heading West out of Fremont on State Street and want to get on U.S. 6, they must first go past the six overpass, then make an awkward J-turn, crossing West bound US-20, and then turn left onto east bound 20.

Confusing right?

That is why ODOT will be building a new connector road just after the overpass, where US-6 traffic can connect with the on ramp more efficiently. Once it's completed, ODOT will then shut down the turnaround intersection, which will hopefully make this stretch safer.

"There has been five accidents there in the last five years and a fatality recently. So really, we're trying to avoid that odd arrangement or that odd turning going on there, and try to provide a safer access to US-6," said ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Patrick McColley.

ODOT will take this year to plan out the engineering for this new feeder road. They expect it to be completed at some point in 2019.

