Troopers find more than $3K worth of drugs after traffic stop

A normal traffic-stop violation on I-80 turned into a drug and weapon bust for Ohio State Highway Patrol last Friday.

Troopers pulled over 23-year-old Dennis Alexander, of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania for an improper lane change.

During the stop, troopers could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car which caused a probable search.

As a result, troopers found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number, multiple fraudulent credit cards and a label maker.

When Alexander was taken into the patrol car, he tried to hide 90 Oxycodone pills and 112 Xanax pills, which at street value is worth $3,425.

He was charged with multiple third-degree and fourth-degree felonies which include tampering with evidence, weapons under disability, possession and trafficking in oxycodone, possession and trafficking Xanax, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

His passenger, 26-year-old Trevor Kitchen of Michigan, was also charged with possession of criminal tools, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Both were taken to the Wood County Justice Center.

