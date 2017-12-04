House and Senate discuss tax overhaul passed by Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans passed a tax overhaul over the weekend.

President Donald Trump is expected to get the final bill by Christmas. The bill will cut to the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. However, individuals and families would get a temporary tax-cut.

The senate and house bills need to be combined.

The Senate bill also eliminates medical expenses exemptions.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said this will drastically impact people dealing with chronic illnesses.

"And you take that away from them, when they're at their lowest point. Who would do that only a cruel set of individuals would do that. And I really think the people who wrote that bill really have no idea what it is to struggle," said Congresswoman Kaptur.

She also added that this tax bill won't be a gift to the middle class. She said Congress is supposed to vote Monday to conference the House and Senate versions of the bill into one. After it will then move on to the president's desk.

