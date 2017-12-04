Cordray to announce bid of Ohio governor on Tuesday

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray is set to announce his bid for Ohio governor on Tuesday.

An adviser to the Democrat's campaign tells The Associated Press that Cordray will make the long-anticipated announcement Tuesday in his hometown of Grove City. The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public.

The 58-year-old Cordray is viewed as among Democrats' strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year.

He resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the last major Obama-era holdouts in the Trump administration. He's also been Ohio's attorney general and treasurer.

Five Democrats are already in the race for the state's top job. National Republicans also have already begun steadily attacking his record.

