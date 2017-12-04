Waterville Branch Library closed this week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waterville Branch Library closed this week

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County public library's Waterville Branch is closed the week. This includes the lobby and book drop as well.

The branch is undergoing renovations and improvements. 

Everything will be back to normal beginning next Tuesday on December 12 at 9 a.m.

