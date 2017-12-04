Money Talks News: Best and worst things to buy in December

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores.

First on the December bargain list? Toys.

Many of this year's top toys hit their lowest prices of the season, especially in the middle of the month. However, be aware of waiting until just before Christmas. Retailers know you're desperate, so good prices will be harder to find.

Another deal are gift cards that offer freebies with a purchase. For example buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 gift card free.

And a final good December buy are tools. You'll find about 30 percent more hardware sales this month than in an average month.

Those are some of your best December deals. But what about duds? What should you be avoiding in December

Jewelry is a big no-no in December. The stores have you where they want you so don't expect a lot of deals or discounts.

Wait to buy Christmas decorations until after Christmas. And if you missed electronics deals on Black Friday, wait until after the Consumer Electronics Show in January. That's when this year's models arrive and last year's models get cheaper.

