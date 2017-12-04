It only takes a few dollars to give a child a Merry Christmas

If you could give a child a Merry Christmas for just a few dollars, would you do it? Most people would say yes, but are unsure how.

We have your chance with the Gift of Joy toy drive.

All you have to do is purchase a new, unwrapped toy and drop it off to any of the many participating locations in Toledo.

One of these locations is Barnes and Noble across the street from the Franklin Park Mall.

"We've got books starting at $3.99 and up available for donation benefiting Lucas County Children Services. You're able to purchase anything in the store to donate and we've got them ready and available right up front at the cash register," said assistant manager Jeannie Keys.

It doesn't get any easier to give the child the gift of joy and a Merry Christmas.

You can make a donation until December 10.

