Findlay police searching for man trying to sell stolen bracelet

Findlay police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is in possession of a stolen bracelet.

Police say the man tried to sell a stolen diamond bracelet at a local jewelry store on November 29.

Anyone with information should call police dispatch 419-424-7150 and reference case number 01-17-11776.

