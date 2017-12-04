Findlay police searching for man trying to sell stolen bracelet - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay police searching for man trying to sell stolen bracelet

(Source: Findlay PD) (Source: Findlay PD)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is in possession of a stolen bracelet. 

Police say the man tried to sell a stolen diamond bracelet at a local jewelry store on November 29.

Anyone with information should call police dispatch 419-424-7150 and reference case number 01-17-11776.

