7-year-old boy drowns at own birthday party - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

7-year-old boy drowns at own birthday party

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 7-year-old boy died while celebrating his birthday at a Toledo hotel Friday night.

Officials say Jovantai Highsmith Jr. was pulled from a pool at Days Inn on Miami Street during his party. 

Rescue personnel were called to the pool around 8 p.m. 

The Lucas County Coroner's Office said he was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. at Toledo hospital. 

The coroner's office says Highsmith's death is consistent with drowning, but a toxicology report was ordered. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly