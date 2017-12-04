Tuscan Slow Cooker recipe from Dei Fratelli - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tuscan Slow Cooker recipe from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Connect

Tuscan Slow Cooker

Prep Time: 10 minutes  Cook Time: 3 hours  Servings:  6+

Ingredients: 
1 (14.5 oz) Can Dei Fratelli Chopped Italian Tomatoes
2 lbs. Chicken Thighs, cubed
¼ cup Carrots, peeled and cut into thin half-mooned shapes 
¼ cup Julianne Onion
1 Tbsp. Prepared Chopped Garlic
¾ tsp. Chopped Fresh Rosemary
3 tsp. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
½ tsp Salt
½ tsp Black Pepper

Directions:
1.    Add all prepared ingredients to a 3 quart slow cooker. 
2.    Lightly stir ingredients to encourage an even distribution.
3.    Set slow cooker to high and let cook for 3 hours. 
4.    Serve over rice or pasta and enjoy! 

Makes about 8 cups. 
 

Powered by Frankly