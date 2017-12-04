Christmas comes early for sick 5-year-old boy

A very sick Toledo boy is in need of a Christmas miracle.



Charlie Taylor, 5, was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).



Charlie and his mother Lisa were awakened Monday by loads of gifts, a reindeer, Marshall from Paw Patrol and one of Santa's helpers.



It was a well-orchestrated surprise from 92.5's Mojo in the Morning show.



Charlie's best friend from daycare, Parker Trowe, is legally blind.

Lisa and Parker's mom Erica recently bonded, just like their children, which is why Erica nominated Charlie, who is adopted, and his mom for the surprise.



Erica read a portion of her nomination letter on the Monday morning show.



"Being a mother to a child with a disability, I understand the heartache, guilt and overall sadness a mother feels when you have to think about what your child has to endure. The nights of endless crying and wondering and worrying, 'Why my baby?' I couldn't imagine what she had to go through to adopt her precious little baby, and then being told he has this illness that cannot be removed. I truly believe people walk into your life for a reason and Charlie could not have been blessed with a better mother than Lisa."



The surprise brings a sweet reminder this season about what Christmas is really about.



While all the gifts Charlie received are special, friends and family are life's true blessings.



"I'm so lucky to be his mom, and we want to get him healed and find a cure to this awful disease," said Lisa.

Charlie has a Caring Bridge site for those who want to learn more about him or donate to him.

