Thieves steal gold bullion worth more than $1,000

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating a theft of some unusual objects on Sunday.

A woman reported that someone broke into her home and stole a gold bullion.

Police say the bullion was worth $1,400.

The woman told police the thieves also stole four ceramic china dolls.

The theft is under investigation.

