Score sweet deals on National Cookie Day

(WTOL) - Even though it's Monday, this news might make your day a little sweeter.

December 4 is National Cookie Day!

According to a Nestle Tollhouse survey, Ohio's favorite cookie is peanut butter with chocolate chips.

Whatever your favorite cookie is, get them at one of these places offering deals and discounts, according to USA Today.

Kroger - As part of the store's 25 Merry Day campaign, visit its website for discounts on cookie products and the featured Cookie of the Day recipe.

Nestle Toll House Cafe - Free regular cookie with no purchase necessary. Limit one per customer.

Penn Station East Coast Subs - Free chocolate chunk cookie bite with any sandwich purchase.

Great American Cookies - Free original chocolate chip cookie with no purchase necessary. Limit one per customer.

Insomnia Cookies - Free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase.

Cinnabon - Free eight-ounce bottles of Fairlife Ultra-filtered milk with every Cookie BonBite purchase.

You can also check the websites and social media pages of local businesses to see what kinds of National Cookie Day deals they are offering.

