Frigid Winter Cold Ahead!

Enjoy the final day of warm weather before the bottom falls out and winter roars back. Dry and mild weather today with highs soaring into the upper 50s. A few spots could hit 60 degrees. This is about 20 degrees above average for early December. In addition to the warmer weather, gusty winds to 35 mph will be possible this afternoon.

Ahead of a powerful cold front, rain will be likely overnight and into early Tuesday morning. The gusty winds will continue Tuesday as we turn MUCH COLDER! Temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s and upper 30s late Tuesday.

This winter chill -- Feeling more like mid January -- will likely remain here at least the next 10 days! Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s into early next week. This pattern favors "Alberta Clipper" systems that bring light snow chances and reinforcing cold air. Typically, minor snow accumulations are possible, and may be likely late this week through mid December. Just below is an example of our "Deep Trough" over the Great Lakes and East Coast through the weekend and beyond. This "Blocked Atmospheric Flow" or persistence of cold weather is and has been a key element of our winter weather forecast. Very cold weather is expected well through mid December.

Longer term indications show next week *may* be even colder! Stay tuned to the First Alert Forecast for updates! If you dare to look, there are some indications of SUB ZERO wind chills into early next week!

~ Meteorologist Chris Vickers

Follow me on Facebook HERE

Follow me on Twitter HERE