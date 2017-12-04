TPS gets credentials to train students to be food service workers

TPS students will soon get the chance to get experience in the food industry.

Center for Innovative Food Technology, or CIFT, a developer of food processing and agribusiness in the region, will provide TPS with two food industry credentials in a program that will allow students to learn about and work in food service.

The program trains students in the areas of agriculture, food and natural resources, bioscience, food science and safety, bioresearch and food marketing and research.

To be eligible to receive their credentials, students must complete either 120 hours of training combined with 100 hours of hands-on experience, or 480 hours of training and 500 hours of hands-one experience.

There are more than 60,000 people working at nearly 1,000 food and beverage companies across Ohio. As students enter the workforce, CIFT encourages companies to hire students who have acquired these credentials.

"The demand for skilled workforce is a growing concern for food companies. The CIFT student credentials provide a welcomed solution to this need, and we look forward to working with academic institutions as well as companies employing the participants in an effort to enhance the industry," said Rebecca Singer, president and CEO of CIFT.

CIFT says Ohio ranks among the highest output of food products in the nation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.