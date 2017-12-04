Chief Kral addresses public with State of TPD

Toledo Police chief George Kral will address the public Monday with his annual State of TPD gathering.

The chief plans to explain crime trends in the city and what the department is doing to head off criminals.

Chief Kral will also unveil the department's plans for next year.

Toledo Police public information officer Sgt. Kevan Toney said Chief Kral wants to engage the citizens of Toledo in every way he can.

"I think the community wants to know who their police are and what their police are doing, and I know the chief believes that is a reasonable request. And he wants to do that every given opportunity," Sgt. Toney said.

You can hear what Chief Kral has to say Monday night at the Main Library in downtown Toledo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

