Vacant building catches fire in south Toledo

A building caught fire in south Toledo on Sunday evening on Maumee Street near Walbridge.

The fire happened at a vacant, 2-story building with 4 units around 10 p.m.

A Toledo Fire official says the fire started on first floor and went up to the second.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and TFD is still investigating.

There were no injuries.

