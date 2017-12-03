Woman injured after two-car crash in central Toledo

One person was injured in a two car crash at Cherry and Sherman Streets in central Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

When Toledo Fire crews arrived they were unable to easily remove the driver from one of the cars and had to use extrication procedures.

The woman was the only person in the car and was rushed to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

