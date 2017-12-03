Famed Navy Blue Angels to fly at Dayton Air Show next year

The U.S. Navy's famed Blue Angels are set to soar over Dayton for the first time in four years.

The Dayton Air Show, scheduled for next June, has been without a headline military jet team the past two years after crashes prevented both the Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds from performing in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Thunderbirds canceled appearances in June after a jet slid off a runway at Dayton International Airport and crashed, injuring the pilot.

The Blue Angels canceled several performances in 2016 after a crash killed a pilot during a practice show in Tennessee.

Air show chairman Scott Buchanan says it will be good to have a jet team back in Dayton.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

