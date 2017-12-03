Ford Mansion opens its doors as part of Old West End's Tours de Noel

Woodwork at the Ford Mansion has been beautifully restored to its original luster (Source: WTOL)

The long lines told the story.

Everybody wanted to go inside the stately Ford Mansion on Sunday as part of the Old West End’s annual Tours de Noel.

The three-story mansion is considered the finest example of Victorian architecture in the neighborhood.

It was built in 1901 by Edward Ford, who brought the plate glass industry to northwest Ohio.

The city of Rossford is named for Mr. Ford and his wife Carrie Ross,” said mansion house captain Michael Walker.

Four other homes were also part of the tour.

The tour has been held for 29 years.

The tours and other events on Sunday are ways to recruit new residents to the Old West End.

“We do this to promote this historic neighborhood to people who don’t know it’s here and don’t come down to the neighborhood," said Toni Moore, with the Women of the Old West End. "But we also want them to see this is a community of people who love living here.”

There have been some changes made to the mansion, but most of its elegant woodwork and Tiffany glass has been retained.

“You walk into this house, it’s like walking into the Titanic. It has that same kind of grandeur and flair,” said Mr. Walker.

And that grandeur and flair is what separates the Old West End from other neighborhoods in Toledo, especially during the holiday season.

