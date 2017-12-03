UT student and Holland, OH native wins $100 grand during halftim - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT student and Holland, OH native wins $100 grand during halftime of Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, TX (WTOL) -

University of Toledo student Rachel Burns is $100 thousand richer after her trip to the Big 12 championship on Saturday.

The UT Pharmacy student took part in the Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway at halftime of the TCU - Oklahoma game in Arlington, TX.

Rachel says the money will help her get her pharmacy degree.

