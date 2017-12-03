Two people shot during party in east Toledo

Toledo police are interviewing multiple witnesses after two people were shot in east Toledo early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Burger Street near Consaul Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a party was taking place when the shooting occurred.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident which caused damage to a vehicle and home located on Burger.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

