Two people shot during party in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are interviewing multiple witnesses after two people were shot in east Toledo early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Burger Street near Consaul Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a party was taking place when the shooting occurred.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident which caused damage to a vehicle and home located on Burger.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Their injuries are non-life threatening. 

