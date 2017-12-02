Ohio State wins Big Ten Championship over Wisconsin

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the Big Ten champs and now have to wait to see if that's good enough to get them into the College Football Playoffs.

They beat undefeated Wisconsin 27-21 on Saturday night.

Although they have won one of the top conferences in the nation, Ohio State still has two losses on the season.

J.T. Barrett cast aside any doubts that he was the man to lead the Buckeyes early after throwing an 84-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with 6:34 to go in the first quarter.

Just a few minutes later however, Barrett threw an uncharacteristic interception that Wisconsin’s Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown to make it 7-7.

With about a minute to go in the first though Barrett connected with Parris Campbell for a 57-yard TD.

Ohio State scored again on a 1-yard run by Barrett after a 77-yard run by J.K. Dobbins and went ahead 21-7.

Wisconsin kicked a field goal with 3:42 left in the half to make it 21-10 Buckeyes.

After field goals by both teams in the 3rd quarter the score stood at 24-13.

Wisconsin scored a touchdown with 12:39 left in the 4th quarter and made the 2-point conversion to make it 24-21.

Despite driving to Wisconsin's 3-yard line on the next drive the Buckeyes settled for a field goal to take a 6-point lead.

