Pedestrian hit by car on Front St. in east Toledo

Police question a man who says a man stepped off the curb in front of his truck (Source: WTOL)

Front St. is closed between E. Broadway and Oswald St. in east Toledo was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man tells WTOL 11 he was driving on Front St. when a man stepped off the curb in front of his vehicle.

Police questioned the driver.

Police are not confirming the identity or condition of the victim.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.