Couple diagnosed with cancer within two weeks of each other

Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June.

They’d known each other for eight years.

With seven children between them, the Maguires are deeply in love but now share an unbelievable fate.

In October, Michael was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Just two weeks later, Annette was told she had stage three lymphoma.

“Our doctor says he’s never run into anything like that in oncology,” said Michael.

The Maguires work and have health coverage but medical bills are quickly mounting.

That’s why a fundraiser was held for them at The Alehouse, located inside the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green.

There were tables full of auction items and raffle tickets sold.

“Family and friends have all come together. We cry a lot over all the support we have,” said Annette.

Michael started chemotherapy last week.

Annette begins her chemo next week.

Again you have to ask yourself ‘What are the chances?’

“It’s heartbreaking. It felt like a cruel joke,” said Michael.

Adds Annette.

“It’s hard. You think you finally get it all together and move on. Face the possibility of dying and not having the rest of your lives together.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up in their name as well as an account at Fifth Third Bank.

